Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 319,445 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $78,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,330,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $163.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $164.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.77. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 137.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.