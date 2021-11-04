Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,340 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $72,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $4,318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 141.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $166.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.70 and a 200 day moving average of $157.75. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.08 and a 12-month high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

