Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,364 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $66,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 482,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after buying an additional 34,572 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 221,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,276,000 after buying an additional 828,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of CL opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.