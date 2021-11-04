Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,631 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $62,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 275.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,454,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

