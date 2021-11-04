Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 11,270 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $85,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 32.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $692.54 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $746.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $724.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $806.75.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.