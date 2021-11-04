Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 57,855 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,855 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $93,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 417,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.73.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $199.42 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.69.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.