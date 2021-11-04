Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $113.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.59. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

