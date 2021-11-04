Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price target on Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Prysmian stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 8,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. Prysmian has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $19.71.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

