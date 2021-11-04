Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 18,089 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 12.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $38.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

