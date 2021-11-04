Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,496,000 after buying an additional 236,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,733 shares of company stock worth $3,450,055 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

