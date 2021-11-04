Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of US Foods worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in US Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in US Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

