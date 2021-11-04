Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.75 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Genpact by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genpact by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,602,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE G opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

