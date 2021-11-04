Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 743 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of First American Financial worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. LSV Asset Management increased its position in First American Financial by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First American Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,024,000. State Street Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

