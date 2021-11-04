Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,259 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in FirstCash by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,694,000 after buying an additional 76,607 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 8.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after buying an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,386,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $86.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

