Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in APA were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of APA by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

APA stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.15%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

