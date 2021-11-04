Public Index Network (PIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,694.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $4,694.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00085797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00074994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00101393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,173.40 or 1.01669478 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.73 or 0.07296080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022436 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.