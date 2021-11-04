Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Shares Up 27.5%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)’s stock price was up 27.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 30,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 9,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88.

About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.