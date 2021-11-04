PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,161,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 265,342 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $63,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

NYSE PHM opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

