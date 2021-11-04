PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

PVH has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PVH to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

PVH stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.56. 671,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

