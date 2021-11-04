Pyxis Oncology’s (PYXS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

