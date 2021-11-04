Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kaleido Biosciences in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kaleido Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

KLDO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. Kaleido Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 64,659 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

