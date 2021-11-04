Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Clorox Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Clorox in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Shares of CLX opened at $165.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 75.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth $49,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $55,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

