Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Churchill Downs Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Churchill Downs in a report released on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $4.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHDN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $233.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.25. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $160.30 and a one year high of $262.20.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

