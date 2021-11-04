Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Champion Iron Limited Issued By B. Riley (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$3.45 and a 52-week high of C$7.24.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

