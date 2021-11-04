Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Elevate Credit, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Elevate Credit in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

ELVT stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,756.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,740 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

