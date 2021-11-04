Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $87.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,527,499. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

