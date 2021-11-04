Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Raised by Cormark (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.71.

SES opened at C$5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.66. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.50 and a 1-year high of C$6.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -8.20%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.