Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Boosted by Analyst

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farmers National Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,065 shares of company stock worth $239,748. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 249,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.