QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $190.00 at Piper Sandler

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $16.17 on Thursday, reaching $154.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.22. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

