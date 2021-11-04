QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $200.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $16.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.65. 1,479,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $174.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.