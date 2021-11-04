Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $32,156,327.61 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 4,806 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $600,846.12.

On Friday, October 29th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 15,971 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,980,404.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,700 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $6,088,056.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $6,178,690.41.

On Friday, October 22nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $9,905,748.24.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $2,625,659.10.

On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $3,627,841.28.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $4,089,896.37.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $11.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,428. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.48.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 59.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 106,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qualys by 66.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,314,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Qualys by 85.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Qualys by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 61,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

