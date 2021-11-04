Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Now Covered by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:QUBT opened at $6.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.