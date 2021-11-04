Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Now Covered by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:QUBT opened at $6.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.07.
About Quantum Computing
