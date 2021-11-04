Qubitica (QBIT) Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.19 or 0.00433552 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001293 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $622.99 or 0.01010869 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

