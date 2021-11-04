QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Position Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of QuinStreet worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after acquiring an additional 122,278 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in QuinStreet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 88,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of QNST opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $727.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $531,053.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

