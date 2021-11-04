Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on QUOT. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

QUOT stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $637.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

