R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. R1 RCM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
RCM stock remained flat at $$25.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,410. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.
In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
