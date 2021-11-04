R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

RCM opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.70. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. FMR LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,511,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

