Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.42 million.Radware also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.810 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.97. 24,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,089. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Radware stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

