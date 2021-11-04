Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 27,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 961,464 shares.The stock last traded at $123.49 and had previously closed at $129.75.

The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

