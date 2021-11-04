Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of METC stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $19.99.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ramaco Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Ramaco Resources worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.
