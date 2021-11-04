Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of METC stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ramaco Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Ramaco Resources worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

