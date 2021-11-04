RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €860.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €860.00 ($1,011.76) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RAA. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €631.89 ($743.40).

RAA traded up €16.20 ($19.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €887.80 ($1,044.47). The company had a trading volume of 15,545 shares. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €860.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €818.42.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

