Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,293. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 3.88. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rattler Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

