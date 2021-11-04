Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,306.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $32,306.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,525.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.64 or 0.07372016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.24 or 0.00330335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $596.64 or 0.00969748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00087413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00424741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.00280122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00138043 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

