Raymond James Boosts Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $160.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.50.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $150.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 70.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,761,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,195,000 after purchasing an additional 208,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 889,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

