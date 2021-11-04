Raymond James Raises Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Price Target to C$7.00

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of EEYUF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,989. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

