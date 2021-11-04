Raymond James Raises Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Price Target to C$7.00

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of EEYUF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,989. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.37.
Essential Energy Services Company Profile
