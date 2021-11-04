Raymond James Raises Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $44.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

NYSE PING opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

