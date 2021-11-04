RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.70

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $6.35. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 64,317 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.79.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.
About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
