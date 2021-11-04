RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.70

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $6.35. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 64,317 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.79.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. Equities analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.