RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

RMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.90.

RMAX stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $587.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.46.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

