Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE: AXP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/25/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/25/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $178.00 to $189.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $151.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/25/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $193.00 to $194.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $168.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

American Express stock opened at $172.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

