Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TransAlta (TA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TransAlta (TSE: TA) recently:

11/1/2021 – TransAlta had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TransAlta had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$18.00 to C$17.50.

10/29/2021 – TransAlta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00.

10/19/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50.

10/5/2021 – TransAlta was given a new C$18.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – TransAlta was given a new C$18.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

9/28/2021 – TransAlta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$15.00.

9/21/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/20/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of TA traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.79. 275,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,886. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25.

Get TransAlta Co alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.82%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.